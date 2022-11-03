Financial Comparison: Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) versus Volta (NYSE:VLTA)

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) and Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Volta and Tritium DCFC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta -562.95% -89.56% -52.34% Tritium DCFC N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volta and Tritium DCFC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta $32.31 million 5.28 -$276.60 million ($1.85) -0.55 Tritium DCFC $85.82 million 3.28 -$127.56 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tritium DCFC has higher revenue and earnings than Volta.

Volta has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tritium DCFC has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Volta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Tritium DCFC shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Volta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Volta and Tritium DCFC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta 1 6 2 0 2.11 Tritium DCFC 0 2 3 0 2.60

Volta presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 147.52%. Tritium DCFC has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 416.30%. Given Tritium DCFC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tritium DCFC is more favorable than Volta.

Summary

Tritium DCFC beats Volta on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volta

Volta Inc. operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and spare parts. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It serves charge point operators, automakers, electric vehicle fleets, and fuel stations, as well as retail and utility sectors. The company is based in Murarrie, Australia.

