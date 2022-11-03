Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) & PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Head-To-Head Review

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Moderna and PolarityTE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 0 8 5 0 2.38 PolarityTE 0 1 0 0 2.00

Moderna presently has a consensus price target of $185.57, suggesting a potential upside of 24.86%. Given Moderna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Moderna is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

60.8% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of PolarityTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Moderna and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna 61.12% 94.76% 56.65% PolarityTE -451.82% -150.94% -97.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moderna and PolarityTE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $18.47 billion 3.20 $12.20 billion $32.81 4.53 PolarityTE $9.40 million 0.58 -$30.19 million ($5.74) -0.13

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than PolarityTE. PolarityTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moderna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Moderna has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolarityTE has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moderna beats PolarityTE on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; localized regenerative, systemic intracellular, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca PLC; Merck & Co., Inc.; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; Metagenomi, Inc.; the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as a collaboration and license agreement with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and other tissue regeneration products. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

