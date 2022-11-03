OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) & Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Critical Analysis

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OppFi and Pagaya Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million 0.69 $25.55 million $2.08 1.07 Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 1.81 -$91.15 million N/A N/A

OppFi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.6% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OppFi and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% Pagaya Technologies N/A -31.38% -12.45%

Risk and Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 12.77, indicating that its share price is 1,177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for OppFi and Pagaya Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pagaya Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.18%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 434.35%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than OppFi.

Summary

OppFi beats Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

