Balchem (BCPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect Balchem to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $134.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.61. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $174.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 269.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 16.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at $241,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

