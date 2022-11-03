Cinemark (CNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cinemark to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNK opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 61.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cinemark by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

