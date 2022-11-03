Paya (PAYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Paya has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. On average, analysts expect Paya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paya Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 257.75. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Paya

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Paya to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paya by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 277,185 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,076,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 94,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paya by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 215,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Paya by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,137,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Further Reading

