Uni-Select (UNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect Uni-Select to post earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.
Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$567.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$577.75 million.
Uni-Select Trading Up 0.1 %
UNS opened at C$37.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.23. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$18.09 and a 12 month high of C$38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.16.
Uni-Select Company Profile
Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.
