Uni-Select (UNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect Uni-Select to post earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$567.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$577.75 million.

UNS opened at C$37.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.23. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$18.09 and a 12 month high of C$38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.16.

Several research firms recently commented on UNS. TD Securities lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.00.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

