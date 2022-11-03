Malibu Boats (MBUU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Malibu Boats Stock Performance
Shares of MBUU opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $78.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 50.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.