Malibu Boats (MBUU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of MBUU opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $78.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

MBUU has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 50.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.