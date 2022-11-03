Syneos Health (SYNH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Syneos Health to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

SYNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $560,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 67.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 37,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.