CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target Increased to €4.10 by Analysts at Societe Generale

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Societe Generale from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CAIXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.50) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.35) to €4.00 ($4.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.10) to €3.25 ($3.25) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.20 ($4.20) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CaixaBank from €3.45 ($3.45) to €3.60 ($3.60) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.93.

CaixaBank Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

