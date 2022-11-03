Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Lowered to C$52.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPXWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Desjardins increased their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Capital Power Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

