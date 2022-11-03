Nomura Upgrades China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) to “Buy”

China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CHPXF stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. China Pacific Insurance has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

