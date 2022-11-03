Nomura Upgrades China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) to “Buy”

China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
CHPXF stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. China Pacific Insurance has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.25.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
