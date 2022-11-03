Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target Raised to €114.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($113.00) to €114.00 ($114.00) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($142.00) to €138.00 ($138.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($121.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.17.

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $122.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.26. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

