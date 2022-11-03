Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$49.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPXWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Capital Power Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

