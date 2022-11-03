Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$272.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$274.00 to C$272.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGJTF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Cargojet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $98.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.38. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $79.14 and a fifty-two week high of $153.20.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

