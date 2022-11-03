BMO Capital Markets Lowers Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Price Target to C$5.00

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSCCF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 6.31.

Capstone Copper Trading Down 3.9 %

CSCCF opened at 2.48 on Tuesday. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of 1.73 and a 1 year high of 6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 2.35.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

