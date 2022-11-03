Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

