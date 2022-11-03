BMO Capital Markets Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$35.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$33.75 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.