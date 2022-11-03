Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Raised to C$185.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CGJTF opened at $98.70 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $79.14 and a 1-year high of $153.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.38.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

