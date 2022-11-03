Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARRJF opened at $3.88 on Monday. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.
About Arjo AB (publ)
