Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Arizona Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Arizona Metals Stock Performance

AZMCF opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. Arizona Metals has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

