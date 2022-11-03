Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.83) to GBX 255 ($2.95) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.60) to GBX 250 ($2.89) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

CRNCY opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.