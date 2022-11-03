Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$31.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATGFF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of ATGFF opened at $17.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

