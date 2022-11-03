Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 22

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLZNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Clariant Price Performance

Shares of CLZNY opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. Clariant has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $22.30.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

