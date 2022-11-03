Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.64 on Monday. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $534.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

