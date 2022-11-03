Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BELFB. TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Price Performance

BELFB stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $416.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 402.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $381,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $192,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.