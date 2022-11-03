Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,879,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

