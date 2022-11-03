BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMRN. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.67.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17.
In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,030 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
