BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMRN. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,030 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

