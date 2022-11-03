BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.29.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of BOKF opened at $105.61 on Monday. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.41%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,763 shares of company stock worth $4,045,194. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $79,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

