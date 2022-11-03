SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SJW Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for SJW Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJW. Barclays dropped their price objective on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

SJW Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SJW stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,205.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,131 shares of company stock worth $197,595. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Articles

