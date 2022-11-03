National Bankshares Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$75.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.51% from the company’s current price.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.00.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$57.91 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$48.88 and a 1-year high of C$84.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

