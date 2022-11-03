Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Columbus McKinnon Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

CMCO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $804.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $54.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $17,791,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after buying an additional 210,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $4,663,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $3,543,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

