AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Lowered to C$31.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$32.19.
AltaGas Stock Performance
TSE:ALA opened at C$23.78 on Monday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$23.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.57.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
