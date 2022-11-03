Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CACI International in a report released on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.28. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $18.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.55 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.01. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $303.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CACI International has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $313.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in CACI International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

