AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALAGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.

ALA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.19.

AltaGas Price Performance

ALA stock opened at C$23.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.05. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$23.37 and a 52-week high of C$31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,220.80.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

