Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Air Canada to a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.42.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Air Canada stock opened at C$18.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a PE ratio of -2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$15.57 and a 12 month high of C$26.80.

Insider Activity

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. Research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 5,378 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at C$151,886.50. In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at C$55,824.69. Also, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,886.50.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

