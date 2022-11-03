Scotiabank Trims AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Target Price to C$30.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$32.19.
AltaGas Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$23.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.05. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$23.37 and a twelve month high of C$31.16. The firm has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.57.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
