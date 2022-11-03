Scotiabank Trims AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Target Price to C$30.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$32.19.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$23.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.05. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$23.37 and a twelve month high of C$31.16. The firm has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.57.

In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at C$276,220.80.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

