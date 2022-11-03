ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) & Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Head to Head Review

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) and Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChargePoint and Tritium DCFC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $242.34 million 18.30 -$132.24 million ($0.99) -13.18 Tritium DCFC $85.82 million 3.28 -$127.56 million N/A N/A

Tritium DCFC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChargePoint.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -92.93% -61.79% -31.59% Tritium DCFC N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares ChargePoint and Tritium DCFC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ChargePoint has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tritium DCFC has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ChargePoint and Tritium DCFC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 4 10 0 2.71 Tritium DCFC 0 2 3 0 2.60

ChargePoint currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 59.00%. Tritium DCFC has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 416.30%. Given Tritium DCFC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tritium DCFC is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Tritium DCFC shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Tritium DCFC

(Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and spare parts. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It serves charge point operators, automakers, electric vehicle fleets, and fuel stations, as well as retail and utility sectors. The company is based in Murarrie, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.