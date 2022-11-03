Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Given New C$7.75 Price Target at Cormark

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.77% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

BDI stock opened at C$4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$264.42 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$5.65.

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$69.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 75,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.98, for a total transaction of C$298,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,943.61. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 12,575 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$51,699.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,609.60. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.98, for a total value of C$298,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,943.61.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

