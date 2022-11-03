CIBC Lowers AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$18.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 197.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.71.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$6.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.64. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$5.62 and a one year high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of C$164.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.99 million. Equities analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

