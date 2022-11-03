Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $139.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMED. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Amedisys from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $89.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amedisys has a one year low of $86.89 and a one year high of $188.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

