ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$41.00 at National Bankshares

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ATCO to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CIBC raised their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on ATCO from C$49.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.00.

ACO.X opened at C$42.22 on Monday. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$39.80 and a 52-week high of C$48.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$47.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$358,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,526,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,267,973,200.80. Insiders purchased a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,308,750 in the last 90 days.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

