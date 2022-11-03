Analysts Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price at $67.36

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $104.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 72.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.