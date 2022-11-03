Analysts Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Target Price at GBX 2,125

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,904 ($22.01).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($21.97) to GBX 1,760 ($20.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($16.65) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.19) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,283 ($14.83) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,275.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,543.50. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,174.50 ($13.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,496 ($28.86).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

