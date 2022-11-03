Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives $37.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Jamf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of JAMF opened at $22.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.16 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Jamf by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

