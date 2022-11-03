SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $355.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $354.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,728 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 67,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $217.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.39 and a 200 day moving average of $270.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

