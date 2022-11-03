Brokerages Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Target Price at GBX 2,293.50

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,293.50 ($26.52).

HLMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,960 ($22.66) to GBX 1,820 ($21.04) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,980 ($34.45) to GBX 2,260 ($26.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($24.28) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,118 ($24.49) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($21.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,270 ($37.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,089.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,164.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,309.38.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

