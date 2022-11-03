Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $693.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $693.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 6.4 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $113.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average is $107.87. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,744 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,488,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

