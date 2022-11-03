Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $102.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $90.45 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $278,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 470.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 27,304 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,201,051,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 187,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $324,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

