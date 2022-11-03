The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $48.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 155,885 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

